VALDOSTA — Saft, a battery manufacturing company, was recognized last year by the city and county for being Supplier of the Year for the Boeing Company.
City and county leaders presented a proclamation declaring “Saft Day,” June 13.
In the proclamation, the city and county officials recognized multiple employees who have been with the Valdosta branch for more than 40-plus years ago.
Linda Sirmans and Sandy Sadler were both employees recognized in the proclamation. Both agreed Saft is the best company to work for.
Sirmans and Sadler said they felt honored being mentioned by city and county officials and are happy to put their life work into the company.
Sadler said she started working at the company, located at 711 Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard when she was 18 years old.
“They’re a great company, and they make you feel great to come to work every day,” Sadler said.
Saft employs more than 233 people in the city, and more than 50% of its employees have been at the company for more than 10 years, according to the company last year.
The city proclamation claimed Saft represents an elite group of more than 12,000 active Boeing suppliers in 57 countries around the world. It provides batteries to Boeing and Boeing Global Services through Aviall.
All Boeing batteries supplied by Saft are manufactured in Valdosta, and it has been a vital business and community partner in Valdosta and Lowndes County since 1975, officials said.
County officials noted Saft’s selection for the award was based on stringent performance criteria for quality performance, delivery performance, cost, environment initiatives, customer service and technical expertise, the proclamation states.
Suppliers who receive the award provide competitive advantage by exceeding cost performance goals and objectives for the product.
Kirk Rosenlund, Saft site general manager, said winning the award means the Valdosta site is the best out of the 12,000 other sites.
“It’s the biggest award we’ve ever received in this facility,” Rosenlund said last year. “We really pull together as a team.”
