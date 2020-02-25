MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — The 23rd Wing hosted the annual awards ceremony earlier this month.
The ceremony recognized the top military and civilian personnel in 10 separate categories.
“I want to personally congratulate everyone on all the hard work that you have dedicated to the mission in the last year,” said Col. Dan Walls, 23rd WG commander. “There’s a reason we give every nominee a medallion; even to get nominated at this level is an accomplishment in itself. Congratulations to each of our winners – you’ve earned it.”
A total of 49 airmen and civilian personnel were nominated and evaluated through the squadron, group and wing levels with the field narrowing at each level.
“This event gives recognition to those individuals who have continually gone above and beyond their requirements throughout the year,” said Master Sgt. Royche Ferrell, 23rd WG weapons safety manager. “It lets airmen know that their hard work has not gone unnoticed.”
Even though the awards ceremony only comes around once a year, Ferrell emphasized how this event is a way the Air Force shows its appreciation for all that airmen do daily.
“Airmen should realize that hard work and perseverance does pay off,” Ferrell said. “Though there are only 49 nominees and 10 winners, that takes nothing away from those who give their best each and every day. You, too, can be here (next year) if you strive to do so.”
The 2020 winners:
AIRMAN: Senior Airman Brad Borowy, 23rd Fighter Group.
NCO: Tech. Sgt. Dorothy Wheeler, 347th Rescue Group.
SENIOR NCO: Master Sgt. Steven Haro, 23rd FG.
COMPANY GRADE OFFICER: Capt. Brennan Gallagher, 23rd Wing Staff Agency.
FIELD GRADE OFFICER: Maj. Christopher Smith, 347th RQG.
CIVILIAN CATEGORY I: James Williams, 23rd Mission Support Group.
CIVILIAN CATEGORY II: Lee Walters, 23rd FG.
CIVILIAN CATEGORY III: Roderick Vega, 23rd WSA.
FIRST SERGEANT: MSgt. Timothy Riley, 347th RQG.
PARKER & DR. LUCY GREENE SERVICE AWARD: Staff Sgt. Charles Jackson, 23rd Medical Group.
