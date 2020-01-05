VALDOSTA – Joy Lindsey, owner of Serendipity, is carrying on a trade she learned from her mother many years ago.
Lindsey was born and raised in Valdosta and graduated from Lowndes High School.
Although her mother began offering to teach her hair techniques at the age of 16, she was studying nursing at Valdosta State University when she decided to train under her mother and carry on a hair-styling tradition.
Along with training under her mother, Lindsey attended numerous cosmetology seminars and studied business at Valdosta Technical College, which is now Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
“I love what I do,” Lindsey said, which is apparent as she's now spent 24 years in the business and opened her own salon, Serendipity, in 2007.
In her 2007 interview with The Valdosta Daily Times about the salon's opening, Lindsey got choked up when asked about how it felt to open her salon after years of dreaming of it.
“It was pretty much, we walked in the door and we knew this was the place ... like Serendipity ... it was easy, like everything was meant to be,” Lindsey said in the 2007 interview.
As the cover photo of their business Facebook page says, “right place, right choice, right time.”
Lindsey is married to Bryan Lindsey and has two daughters, Lexie and Blythe. While she may have learned the trade from her mother, she doesn't feel either of her daughters will carry on the trade, which Lindsey said is fine as she plans to keep doing hair until she just can't anymore.
The current location on Baytree is where the salon has always been and, what was previously a house, has been transformed into a full-service salon with six employees.
The salon offers a full range of hair services including haircuts for men, women and children, conditioning treatments, perms, up-dos, a variety of color services and waxing. Lindsey also noted she has two girls skilled in the art of extensions and two masters of the Brazilian blowout.
Serendipity Hair Salon is located at 813 Baytree Road. The salon is open 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
