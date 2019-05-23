VALDOSTA — The Kappa Psi Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority hosts Swim 1922 June 1 at Valdosta State University.
The event is designed to impart the importance of water safety to teen girls from Lowndes, Cook, Thomas, Tift, Atkinson, Grady and Pierce counties, organizers said.
Olympic silver medalist Maritza McClendon, first African-American swimmer to set an American and world swimming record and member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, will host the water safety clinic and meet with youth participants, organizers said.
Sigma Gamma Rho has partnered with USA Swimming for several years to "ensure all communities learn about the importance of water safety, especially communities of color which are disproportionately affected by drownings and other injuries associated with a lack of training and exposure to water safety," organizers said.
USA Swimming’s core objective of Build the Base – Promote the Sport – Achieve Competitive Success aligns with Sigma Gamma Rho’s motto of "Greater Service, Greater Progress." The organizations have come together to affect change and influence the community of black women and girls, organizers said.
In addition to the water safety component, the day will offer an opportunity for an autograph and photo session with the medalist and a campus tour of VSU. Members of Lambda Beta Undergraduate Chapter at Valdosta State University will be present.
Registration is full, organizers said.
For additional information, contact Kimberly Edwards Brown, Swim 1922 Chair, at (229) 393-6270 or at kimberlyedwards86@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.