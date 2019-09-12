LAKELAND – Seth Shuman, former Valdosta High Wildcat quarterback and pitcher, former Georgia State University Eagle quarterback and pitcher and current member of the Oakland Athletics Major League Baseball organization recently visited Lanier County Elementary School.
He discussed the importance of hard work in the classroom and on the field of competition, school officials said.
He discussed the importance of being a leader among peers and always being competitive.
He signed autographs and took pictures.
