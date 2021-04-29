Shriners participate in festival

Submitted PhotoThe Valdosta Shrine Club had a tent at the Azalea Festival 2021. Dan Blaker, Jim 'Diamond Jim' Halter, Keith Stewart and Terry Deas participated. 

Submitted Photo

The Valdosta Shrine Club had a tent at the Azalea Festival 2021. Dan Blaker, Jim 'Diamond Jim' Halter, Keith Stewart and Terry Deas participated.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you