VALDOSTA – Valdosta residents will get chance to learn about and maybe even take a reptile friend of their own home this Saturday.
"Show Me Snakes" is a “safe and family friendly” event, running from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 31, and 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
The goal is to educate and introduce people to reptiles and exotics in one of the largest shows of its kind in the region.
Micky Meyer, owner and showrunner, said the event will be showing off pythons, crest geckos, leopard geckos, bearded dragons and some arachnids (spiders, scorpions, etc.) — really anything legal to own Georgia.
Meyer said his team of educators understands how frightened some people can be of some reptiles and exotics, so another goal is getting people comfortable with them.
It’s all about slowly introducing people to the animals to make them comfortable, he said. He gave an example of what he’d do if he met a person scared of snakes.
“If I’ve got my snake with me, of course I’d get you familiar with it just by being around it,” Meyer said. “Then (when) you start getting comfortable with that, (I’ll ask) ‘Hey, want to touch it?’ after a few minutes.”
That gets a person thinking “this probably won’t be too bad,” Meyer said, because usually after that the person will be holding the snake. At least, that’s his experience with it.
This is a 10-15 minute process where in that time, Meyer said if people are able to break that fear, that’s when they will do it.
“A lot of this is just familiarizing people with them, educating them and letting them know (the reptiles and exotics) aren’t going to eat you, (and) they’re not slimy and disgusting animals,” he said. “If you take care of them properly, they’re actually really clean — they’re better pets than cats and dogs.”
The hope is that people can take their families to "Show Me Snakes," learn something new, lessen their fears and maybe even take home a reptile or exotic animal if they find something they like.
The show is as much a sale as it is a learning occasion, he said.
Tickets are $8 for general admission (including adults and children) and VIP tickets are $15. Discounted entry will begin at 1 p.m., allowing military, veterans and children 12 and younger in for free.
