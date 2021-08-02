VALDOSTA – Amanda Green said her 4-year-old son, Sebastian Carter, loves all sorts of animals, so bringing him to the “Show Me Snakes” Reptile and Exotics show was a no-brainer.
Carter, upon arrival to the show, was immediately fascinated with the plethora of geckos, pythons, frogs, salamanders, spiders and other exotic animals.
Green said she never gets to let him do things like this.
“It was wonderful,” she said. “I loved it — the hands-on experience — because especially here in Valdosta, you don’t have the opportunity to get out, touch and see (reptiles) like this.”
She said for them to have been able to see and interact with the animals like this, it’s lit a fire for them both to go out and have more experiences like this.
This is the exact type of experience Micky Meyer, owner of “Show Me Snakes,” said he wants people to have.
“Show Me Snakes,” which saw hundreds of people attend, has a goal to educate and introduce people to reptiles and exotics in one of the largest shows of its kind in the region and the first of its kind in Valdosta.
Meyer knows how frightened some people can be of some reptiles and exotics, which is why a team of educators and vendors are tasked with the goal is getting people comfortable with them.
A part of that is slowly introducing the animal to them — light touches, instructions on how to touch them, etc. — which is exactly what Maria Mar Masso did.
She’s the owner of Bellamar Reptiles where she breeds crested geckos and gargoyle geckos. Although she married into the life of reptile breeding — her husband, Isaac, breeds ball pythons, burmese pythons and reticulated pythons – she’s found a love for it.
“Reptiles are not as stereotypical or horrible (as they’ve been made to seem),” she said. “They’re great animals and it’s just about educating and finding the right one for the right person.”
Masso used to be “terrified” of snakes prior to her marriage, leading him to educate her as best he could. She discovered a deeper respect for animals.
“There’s always one animal you may not like and just because you may not like it doesn’t mean they should be dead,” she said. “I try to teach people as best I can (that and) the importance of every reptile, and how every reptile has a part to play.”
Masso said she enjoys teaching people who already have a passion for reptiles — or animal care in general — how to treat the animals, much like she did with Carter by explaining to him to gently stroke the back of he gecko so as not to frighten it.
But that philosophy goes for all animals, which is another lesson Masso wants people to learn: taking care of the environments and ecosystems all around them.
While Masso is an educator who can empathize with those who have fears of reptiles, Zach Gellner, co-owner of The Reptile Cartel, is an example of someone who’s carried a lifelong passion for them.
He’s no stranger to reptile shows either and he’s had a passion for reptiles ever since he could read about them.
“That moved into me starting to keep pet reptiles,” he said. “Eventually, keeping turned into collecting, collecting turned into me finding unique species of reptiles and breeding them.”
He said there's a big satisfaction in keeping animals happy and healthy enough to reproduce. It’s like Christmas when babies hatch because it shows the hard work and effort are working, Gellner said.
He’s about to graduate from Georgia Southern as a business management and administration major, and began “The Reptile Cartel” as a trial run to see if he could turn his passion into a career.
So far, he’s found it to be fun.
“It branched into that and over the years I’ve made connections with other breeders and keepers who’ve indirectly and directly are able to help me do this,” Gellner said.
Gellner often buys reptile stock from breeders and keepers who don’t want to do shows, thus giving people more reptiles to see, learn about and maybe even take home.
Getting people intrigued with reptiles can be a hard job, Gellner said, mainly because of the stigma surrounding them. Still, he added, it’s a job worth doing.
“We try our best to be not only vendors but educators,” Gellner said. “Whenever younger kids come around or even adults who’ve never been exposed to it, we’ll break the ice.”
If they see something that interests them, they’ll show it to them, explain the species’ history and even give care instructions under captivity.
There’s a variety of reasons people may be interested, with fear or wonder, in reptiles.
“A lot of times people are interested because each reptile you look at is going to be different from the previous one whether it’s body type, shape (and) structure,” he said.
Gellner said many times people can keep reptiles as pets in apartments while animals such as cats and dogs are either not allowed or require expensive charges.
At the end of the day, he said, it’s about cultivating that interest in reptiles that “Show Me Snakes” and reptile shows in general are all about.
