Shots fired at Berrien County lawmen

NASHVILLE — A gunman opened fire on lawmen earlier this week in Berrien County, according to a sheriff's office statement.
At about 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Berrien County Sheriff's Office deputies and agents were executing a search warrant at a home on Bryan Street, according to the statement. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was assisting the sheriff's office, the statement said.
Drugs, guns and cash were found, according to the statement. Demtric Collier, 34, and Roman Scurry, 22, of Nashville were arrested, the statement said. Collier was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of drug related objects, manufacture of marijuana, possession of tools for commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of explosives, while Scurry was charged with disorderly conduct, said Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk. Both men are out on bond, he said.
After 8 p.m., Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk and other lawmen were in the home's yard when gunfire rang out from across the street. Officers pursued the shooter, but the assailant disappeared in the darkness, according to the statement. A sheriff's patrol car was hit by gunfire twice.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Paulk said he is thankful no one was hurt and that the shooting only makes his office "want to work harder to keep dangerous drugs off the streets," the statement said.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, authorities ask they call the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, (229) 686-7071.
