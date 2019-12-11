VALDOSTA – Christmas may be a couple of weeks away, but kids in the city received their gifts early this week.
The Valdosta Fire Department sponsored its annual Shop with a Firefighter event at Walmart on Norman Drive Tuesday evening.
Ten families, some with more than one child, benefited from $250 gift cards donated by the department.
Selected families have been displaced due to house fires, storm damage or other circumstances, said Tangela Rowe, VFD fire and life safety educator.
“The pure joy on the kids' faces when they get to go in there and pick out whatever they want, that makes any firefighter feel great when you’re getting to bring that kind of joy to a kid’s face,” she said.
The event began with group photos around two VFD fire trucks before families proceeded to a gathering room inside the store.
Norene Olsen, member of the Messiah Lutheran Church, read “Twas the Night Before Christmas” as kids drank juice and ate chips and cookies.
A firefighter or VFD Citizen’s Academy member partnered with a family as they shopped for toys for the children.
Through conversation with families, Rowe said she’s been told the children would not have Christmas presents if not for the efforts of the city fire department.
“It reminds you to always remain humble,” she said. “No matter what your issues may be, there’s somebody out there that’s going through things so you always gotta allow other situations to humble you sometimes.”
Firefighter Chris Scott assisted Jacobi Kinsaul, 9, as he selected toy cars, a Nerf gun and more.
Kinsaul and his dad, Joseph Patucci, relocated from Atlanta about one year ago and said Shop with a Firefighter helped them to feel like they are not alone.
“Right now, I’m the only income so this right here will help him out a lot and I really do appreciate it,” Patucci said.
Darrellnette McCrae had five children who benefited from the shopping program. The veteran said she was shocked to learn her children were selected to be recipients.
“To have this and see it in the community for other people, it’s very beneficial because a lot of people have lost and then, with this, it’s a blessing,” she said. “It’s truly a blessing for a lot of families.”
A women's group from the Messiah Lutheran Church knitted and donated hats and blankets to kids during the event. The group also donated fidget spinners.
Funding for Shop with a Firefighter was gathered through community donations, Rowe said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.