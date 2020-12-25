VALDOSTA — Ten-year-old Anaiah Powell was a girl on a mission Monday as she walked through the aisles of Walmart, escorted by Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
Anaiah had meticulously planned her trip online, making a list and budget, prior to heading out to the annual Shop with a Cop event.
Her mother Raquel and little brother Elim tagged along with Raquel noting that Anaiah’s first shopping list item was a gift for her brother.
So, one of their first stops was, appropriately, to look at fire and police station toys for him.
Even doing all her own math, Anaiah was able to rush through her list with ease, and found her big ticket item: a kid’s smartwatch.
Anaiah was just one of the 26 children who were given $200 to spend however they chose through the VPD’s annual program, which is made possible by local donations.
Officer Randall Hancock is in his fourth year of heading up the event and, due to many sponsors suffering economic hardships during the pandemic, this year’s event had noticeably fewer children than the 58 they had last year.
However, that didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits as all the children chosen this year showed up with a smile on their face and an empty cart ready to go.
As is tradition, Pizza Hut donated pizzas for a small pizza party for the children, which was done a few children at a time this year for safety, and Kona Ice parked outside Walmart’s garden center for children to
stop by.
Donations for Shop with a Cop take place year-round with Hancock noting he’s already received two donations for the 2021 event.
“We are already looking forward to next year,” Hancock said. “I want to try to beat my record and want to have 60 kids.”
