VALDOSTA – Shameka Sylve explored Walmart with a hurried excitement trying to check off her Christmas list as best she could.
She said she couldn’t remember everything from her list, but after finding some color-changing ring lights, her next stop was for a hoverboard.
She was happy, and her adoptive mother, Renee Wiseman, couldn't have asked for anything more.
“I’m very ecstatic about this (moment),” Wiseman said. “As long as she’s got a smile on her face, it puts a smile on my face.”
Sylve was part of a group of 32 kids participating in Shop with a Cop, the Valdosta Police Department's Christmas program.
Each youngster was paired with either a Valdosta police officer, a Lowndes County sheriff’s deputy or a Moody Air Force Base airman and given a $200 gift card to fulfill their wish lists at Walmart — wish lists that might not have been filled otherwise.
Detective Heather Turner, who was paired with Sylve, said even though she’s been helping with the program for 13 years, it’s still great.
“I love taking my kids out,” she said. “I know a lot of the kids in the community because I work juvenile crimes. I thoroughly enjoy seeing them happy because a lot of times they’re not.”
Police choose children who may need a little help for Christmas, said VPD Officer Randall Hancock, Shop with a Cop coordinator.
Sometimes the program serves as a reward for children who turned around bad grades or bad behavior, or who have been afflicted by an illness.
Volunteer officers usually feel similar to Turner, Hancock said. They might donate money but they also donate their time.
“These officers are on their own time right now,” Hancock said. “They’re not getting paid for this. They volunteer to do this (and) they want to show the community this is what we’re all about.”
There were a lot of snags getting to this point, namely because of COVID-19 and how it has affected donations, Hancock said.
But the desire to help was far stronger than the snags because “this community, once again, stepped up,” he added.
Hancock’s goal since taking on Shop with a Cop a few years ago has been making sure more kids are helped each year. He succeeded in that goal until the pandemic.
With businesses hurting — some still hurting — some sponsors weren’t able to give as much in 2020, bringing the number of kids down from the 50s to the 20s.
This year, 2021, made up for that.
“We had 25 kids last year (and) this year, we have 32,” Hancock said. “We’re already improving from last year’s COVID incident. Hopefully next year, we’ll do even better.”
Hancock said he wanted to thank the community for its support because without that help then Shop with a Cop wouldn’t be where it is now.
He remembered back when it first started. It was just a group of cops banding together and giving a small group of kids $50 to get something for Christmas.
The community saw or heard what they were doing and decided to help, allowing the program to grow via donations or charitable events, Hancock said.
“This event is called Shop with a Cop but it’s a community event because we couldn’t do it without all these donations from citizens, businesses, churches and everybody in this county and city,” he said.
This year alone saw Walmart set aside toys in the months prior for the event and host it; Pizza Hut donated pizzas for the 15th year in a row and Kona Ice once again delivered sweet treats to all of the kids participating.
If it weren’t for them, this program would be vastly different, Hancock said. He hopes Shop with a Cop will be able to help at least 40 kids next year.
