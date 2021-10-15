Shop with a Cop receives first 'big' donation

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department flaunted a giant check early Thursday as it received its first major donation for Shop with a Cop.
Country Financial donated $1,500 to the local charity endeavor as a way to help the community and help the youth, Troy Stanford, insurance agent, said.
Anything we can do to help the youth, we want to do it, he said.
“We loved getting involved in this (and) we saw this was very important to (the VPD) to help the kids in our community,” Stanford said.
We’ve got to strive to help our community, he said, and if it’s about helping the youth that makes it even more worthwhile.
This is part of the insurance company’s Helping Heroes program that provides assistance to first responders, Ford Bowen, insurance agent, said.
Bowen said the company asked VPD officials “What’s important to you all,” and the response was Shop with a Cop.
Shop with a Cop has provided 30- to 50-plus children and families annually with a Christmas shopping experience for the holidays.
It’s the season of giving in physical form, Officer Randall Hancock, Shop with a Cop head, said, and it’s always filled with surprises, especially when it comes to the children.
He said officers get used to children wanting to run back to the toys when they first get in the store, but in his second year running Shop with a Cop, Hancock experienced something different.
“I had a child come up and he’s like ‘I don’t want toys, I need school clothes,’” Hancock said.
These kids are given an opportunity to get their fill of toys and electronics, Hancock said, but some use the opportunity to provide for their families — buying carts full of groceries instead.
Sometimes, officers want to use their own money to get the children at least one thing they want. Still, it’s a major perk to see their selflessness for family, Hancock said.
Shop with a Cop was not Country Financial’s first stop as it donated $1,500 to Shop with a Firefighter program at the Valdosta Fire Department last week.
The insurance company plans to donate to the Valdosta Early College Academy next week.
“This is something we’d like to continue here,” Bowen said.
Though Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Firefighter accept donations year-round, Country Financial’s donations serve as a kick-off/countdown for their respective donation drives.
Anyone with any amount can donate.
Donations can be sent to the VPD at North Toombs Street and to the VFD at 106 S. Oak St. For more information, call the VPD at (229) 242-2606 and the VFD at (229) 333-1836.
