VALDOSTA — Fifty-five children were recently given a Christmas to remember by law-enforcement officers and volunteers Monday evening.
The event marked the 15th year for the popular Shop with a Cop program and the third year it has been organized by Valdosta Police Officer Randall Hancock, who said this year was the largest in event history.
Children selected for the program, whether by officers or schools, are given a gift card to Walmart and are escorted around the Inner Perimeter Road store by an officer.
Each child received $200 to spend, with their law-enforcement “shopping buddies” keeping up with the amount of money spent.
Prior to departing for the store, families and children gathered at the Valdosta Police Department alongside the various law-enforcement and military escorts to hear who their lucky partners would be.
Volunteers from the Messiah Lutheran Church handed out handmade blankets and hats to keep the kids cozy as they embarked on their shopping trip.
Lowndes County Sheriff's Deputy David Bertsch escorted 10-year-old Christiana Tillman. Bertsch is the school resource officer for Pine Grove Elementary School and knew Tillman through his work there. She also graduated from his DARE class and seemed elated to already be familiar with her shopping buddy.
Tillman, decked out in her new pink hat from the church, said pink is her favorite color and while she didn't know exactly what she wanted, she was ready to hit the aisles.
Bertsch has been volunteering with the program for three years. When asked why he keeps doing it, he pointed to Tillman and said “I do it for the kids.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
