VALDOSTA — A shooting incident at Valdosta State University left one man injured and another taken into custody Friday.
An altercation took place near the Student Union on VSU’s main campus, the university said in a statement. Two men were fighting and a weapon was discharged, the statement said.
One of the men was receiving treatment in the hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the statement said.
The suspect was arrested at 5:48 p.m. in Lake Park, VSU said. Neither the suspect nor the victim were students at the university, the statement said.
“There is currently no active threat to campus,” the university said.
