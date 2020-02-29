VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Associated Ministries to People homeless shelter provides aid to hundreds of residents annually.
Beyond feeding and clothing clients, shelter staff meets them where they are which often times includes traveling to other areas and partnering with agencies.
With backing from its board of directors, LAMP promises to do even more for the community this year to become more client-centric.
“We want them (the clients) to feel loved,” Adrian Rivers, board president, said. “We want them to feel supported.”
Some of the directors, such as Cassie Reese, have been volunteering with the shelter for many years.
Reese first began assisting LAMP in 2000 and joined the board in 2004.
“I like being able to come down and see people come through. I like to see the cycle that they make,” she said. “They come in and they’re broken, and when they leave, they’ve been repaired and set on a good foundation.”
Jim Bone and daughter Jamie Bone – both board members – have been volunteering for at least 10 years.
Jim Bone said LAMP’s philosophy of helping a fellow man matches his own.
“When I came out and (took) a tour of LAMP, and I heard the philosophy expressed the idea of giving somebody help to help themselves, (it) really appealed to me,” he said.
No matter how many years board members have been supportive of LAMP, they are committed to the shelter’s mission and helping it fulfill its 2020 goals, they said.
First on the list is acquiring better equipment.
A small electrical fire last week at the facility caused a scare prompting staff to search for ways to get a new washer and dryer, said Yurshema Flanders, shelter director.
“(It) got me to thinking that we want the absolute best for our clients. We want the absolute safety for our clients and residents and so we’re trying to see if we can get industrial-size dryers and washers to accommodate the way that we utilize those residential dryers and washers,” she said.
Other building improvements include adorning the shelter in a way that creates a “less institutionalized” feel, Flanders said.
This change would consist of softer colors being painted around the building and installing TVs that would televise informational programming concerning topics such as health and job interviews.
A hallway wall, painted with colored handprints and first names, honors the children who have been assisted by LAMP.
Jim Bone said this wall – along with a playground in LAMP’s backyard – adds to the “homier feel” the shelter strives to provide.
“It’s secure. It’s safe and the kids can go out and have a good time,” he said of the playground.
He added a greenhouse, that also sits in the backyard, allows clients to get outdoors and escape the four walls of the homeless shelter.
To obtain new equipment, fundraising and community donations are needed, he said.
“Community is a big strength of LAMP,” Jim Bone said.
Partnering with local faith-based organizations is a priority for not only Flanders but LAMP’s board.
Holding the seat of personnel chair is Jamie Bone, associate pastor of Park Avenue United Methodist Church. She confirmed she plans to provide assistance to LAMP by being a link to the faith-based community.
“My hope and my prayer is that the community of faith will rise up and recognize that they are called to help those people and what better way to do it than through an agency whose entire purpose is to do that,” she said.
Though she said LAMP is a community leader, she compares the agency to a person who is homeless as the shelter has had to embody the “personality of a homeless person,” begging for people’s help and begging to be seen.
Flanders supported this notion. She’s been speaking about connecting with churches since officially taking over the facility effective Jan. 1.
“We want people to know and get to know the heart of the people that we serve and what better way than to come and be the hands and feet of Jesus,” she said.
Other plans for the year include more enrichment programs such as financial literacy, empowerment classes, parenting classes and access to therapists; all free to clients.
Flanders heads this initiative in an effort to connect residents to the local community and provide exposure to resources.
Rivers said the enrichment programs can provide encouragement.
Case management is another change being implemented in 2020.
In the past, case management was held 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekly. Now, it starts at 3:30 p.m. and runs through the evening and is available on the weekends providing better access, Rivers said.
“As a former case manager, that is an amazing change to make it convenient,” he said. “Case management, the service that we provide is not inconvenient to our clients anymore. It is now convenient to get the help that you need.”
Flanders said clients can receive case management after work, now.
The board is also training staff to supply more quality services to clients, Rivers said.
Jim Bone said he would like to see more city support in being an aid to helping people who are homeless. He would like for the City of Valdosta to join LAMP in assisting residents, he said.
Rivers said the board has become interactive with clients and are not unseen. They help with clothing giveaways, volunteer at events and Jamie Bone even challenges the clients to card games. She brags she wins quite often.
The board includes Joanna Tanner, Keyara Hamilton, Joyce Evans, Margrette Strother, Missy Sherwood, Jennifer Carter, Debbie Tubbs and Greg Moore.
“I have an awesome working board. They are highly involved. They are just as much involved as I am. They’re learning right along with me,” Flanders said.
“There’s nothing that I can’t ask any one of them and they will not come be here. They will do anything to help LAMP and help the residents here. I have an amazing board.”
LAMP’s board invites people in the community to volunteer at the shelter and become a part of its efforts, Rivers said.
“We want to come alongside them, and we want them to come alongside us,” he said. “Let’s do this work together. Let’s make this happen together. We can solve the problem of homelessness together.”
Visit lampinc.org, or call (229) 245-7157, for more information about the shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.