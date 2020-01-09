VALDOSTA – Residents will need to take detours if they plan to use Shiloh Road Thursday, Jan. 9.
A power transmission pole broke causing the road to be closed for repairs. Residents should expect traffic delays in the area until Shiloh is reopened.
County crews are currently in the process of setting up a detour, and the road should reopen later in the afternoon, said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County clerk and public information officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.