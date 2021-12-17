VALDOSTA — Lowndes County and Valdosta City school systems were on alert for potential threats in response to a viral Tik Tok challenge.
This nationwide challenge posted warnings of shooting and bomb threats at schools, according to the Associated Press.
The threats aren't considered credible but have been a cause for concern among parents in the city-county area, Jennifer Steedley, director of public relations for Valdosta City Schools, said.
A response was necessary.
"Dr. (Todd) Cason thought it was in the best interest of our students and their families to give them that option of staying home today if they wanted to," she said Friday.
Students across the city-county area were already prepped for a half-day as both school systems scheduled it on the last day before the holiday break.
Steedley said some parents opted to keep their children home but for some the option was a non-factor, especially with high school students.
She said not many high school students showed up today anyway.
"There wasn't really a need," she said. "Their last days were Wednesday and Thursday based on which finals they had to take."
Wednesday finals were for first and second block classes, while Thursday finals were third and fourth block.
Both days were half days and given that Friday was a make-up day for finals, the school was pretty empty, Steedley said.
Lauren Pope, public information officer for Lowndes County Schools, said the school system doesn't feel like it's in a position to comment since no threats to the campuses have been received.
The Valdosta Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff's Office increased their presence around school campuses Friday.
VPD Chief Leslie Manahan said while nothing specific was directed at Valdosta, the VPD took the threat seriously. Sheriff Ashley Paulk agreed, saying in this day and age you have to do that.
He said there was a large amount of coordination with the school systems, making sure they had extra resources and that resource officers and staff were looking for anything suspicious.
You might call it a higher alert, he said.
"We had the road patrol in there (watching) for anything out of the ordinary they would see on the roads near the school — any vehicles sitting around, things like that," Paulk said.
Even after early dismissal when all the schools are clear, Paulk said law enforcement will still be vigilant just in case someone attempts to make good on a threat after hours.
Schools in states including Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana, New York and Pennsylvania have increased police presence because of the threats, according to the Associated Press.
Tik Tok released a statement on Twitter Thursday addressing the situation.
"We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via Tik Tok," the statement read.
Tik Tok gave an update at about noon Friday stating it's made an "exhaustive search" for content promoting violence but has only found videos discussing the rumor and telling people to be safe.
It also reported local authorities, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have found no credible threats.
Senior Reporter Terry Richards and Education Reporter Brittanye Blake contributed to this story.
