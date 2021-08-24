Sheriff's office makes I-75 drug arrests

VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office made a number of drug busts on Interstate 75 recently, a statement from the sheriff’s office said.
• On Aug. 18, members of the Interstate Criminal Enforcement team conducted a traffic stop on I-75 southbound at the nine-mile marker for failure to maintain lane, the statement said. Deputies claimed they detected the odor of green marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 81.7 pounds of green marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle and 362.8 grams of hashish, the sheriff’s office said. A man was arrested on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended, trafficking in marijuana and possession of Schedule I substance with the intent to distribute, the statement said.
• On Aug. 12, ICE members conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle north bound on I-75 for traffic infractions. After the driver consented to a search, authorities said, deputies found about two kilos of fentanyl, valued at $200,000, and two kilos of heroin, valued at $150,000, inside the vehicle. In addition to the narcotics, the driver was found to possess a firearm. An Orlando, Fla., man is charged with trafficking of fentanyl, trafficking of heroin and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the sheriff’s office said.
• On Aug. 3, ICE members conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 northbound at the seven-mile marker for following too closely and failure to maintain lane, the statement said. Deputies became suspicious and called for a K9 team; the dog alerted to narcotic odor. A search turned up about 11.3 pounds of crystal methamphetamine concealed in laundry detergent boxes, the sheriff’s office said. This quantity of methamphetamine has a street value of approximately $330,000, the statement said. The driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
