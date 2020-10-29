Sheriff's office makes drug arrests

VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office made drug-related arrests Wednesday.
• The office’s Special Operations Division and the FBI’s Gang Task Force served a search warrant at a home on East Jane Street based on a complaint about drug distribution and unemployment fraud, according to a sheriff’s office statement released Thursday.
Surveillance indicated that Taurian Werts and Deontrey Crumpton were the occupants of the home, and drug sales were observed during the course of the investigation, the statement said. The search warrant revealed close to 1,000 grams of marijuana, approximately $15,000 in cash, two firearms, evidence of unemployment fraud and ID theft, as well as a check-forging operation, the sheriff’s office said.
Werts and Crumpton are charged with violations of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, firearm possession by convicted felons and charges related to the Street Gang and Terrorism Act, the statement said. The case has been presented to the United States Attorney’s Office as a Project Safe Neighborhood prosecution.
• Deputies arrested Joseph Brennan Seago on charges of trafficking in methamphetamines, tampering with evidence and obstructing officers, the sheriff’s office said.
The case involves a drug-delivery operation and a suspect was observed in an area north of Moody Air Force Base, the statement said.
Authorities chased the suspect who unsuccessfully attempted to dispose of the evidence and was captured, the sheriff’s office said.
Approximately five ounces of methamphetamine and other drugs were found at the time of arrest, the statement said. The case will be presented to the United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
