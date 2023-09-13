VALDOSTA — Authorities said they broke up a drug trafficking operation with a pair of arrests Sept. 7.
Investigators with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Division made the arrests after executing three search warrants, a statement from the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.
Investigators were aided by the sheriff’s office ICE team and the Macon field office of the Drug Enforcement Administration in a one-year probe of trafficking and distribution of illicit narcotics throughout the county, the statement said.
Authorities discovered more than two kilograms of cocaine weighing 2,380.7 grams, 760.9 grams of Alpha PVP and 39.2 grams of MDMA. Investigators also located over $230,000 in U.S. currency, firearms, digital scales, packaging material, a kilogram press and cutting agents, according to the statement.
If anyone has additional information related to the investigation, they should contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 229-671-2900.
