VALDOSTA — Lowndes County sheriff's deputies now have another tool in their public-safety toolkit — a lifesaving one.
The sheriff’s office unveiled 12 new portable defibrillators Tuesday. The machines, used in emergency treatment of people with severe heart problems, cost the LCSO $20,000 and were paid for with drug-seized funds, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
Defibrillators work by delivering a high-voltage jolt to the heart, effectively hitting the “reset” button to return the heart to its normal state.
The devices are a good investment because deputies are often on the scene before EMTs, Paulk said.
“We saw a need,” he said. “This is a big county to cover, and the ambulance crews are constantly busy.”
Because the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has at least 15 deputies on duty at any one time, the defibrillators could buy a heart patient precious extra minutes for trained medics to arrive “with more sophisticated equipment and better knowledge,” the sheriff said.
The defibrillators, simple to use and completely automatic, are like those stationed in schools and shopping malls, Paulk said.
When turned on, the machine speaks, saying “Remain calm. Has someone called 911?” LCSO Capt. Stryde Jones said. The defibrillator walks the operator through the setup and use with verbal commands, he said.
The defibrillator will decide if a shock is needed and will even tell the user if they are doing CPR correctly, Jones said.
Deputies began training with the machines Tuesday, the sheriff said.
“We have had some situations where we could have used these,” Paulk said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
