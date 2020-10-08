Sheriff's Halloween bash gets a makeover

VALDOSTA — Attention ghosts, witches and goblins: The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office’s annual Halloween bash returns Oct. 31 — but this year, it will look a little different.
The annual Safe Halloween Trick-or-Treat event usually takes on the look of a carnival or fair, with bouncy houses, food and games for children. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a re-think, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
This year, the event — hosted by all of the county’s first responders — is being reconfigured as a drive-through affair at Miller Business Park on U.S. 41 just south of Valdosta, he said.
Automobiles will enter from U.S. 41 and children will receive candy and treats through the car windows, the sheriff said.
“This is being done for social distancing, to minimize contact for the children,” he said.
Cars will exit onto the New Statenville Highway.
