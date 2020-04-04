VALDOSTA — Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision Friday to authorize Georgia sheriffs to enforce business closures under emergency COVID-19 pandemic orders shouldn’t be too hard to enforce in Lowndes, according to the county sheriff.
In launching a statewide mandatory stay-at-home system, Kemp outlined a number of restrictions on companies, including listing a number of businesses ordered closed through April 13. Friday, sheriff’s offices were authorized to close businesses not in compliance.
“I think it’s redundant,” Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said. “A lot of it is things we were doing anyway.”
For instance, Kemp’s order mandates the closure of beauty shops, tattoo parlors, gyms, bars and restaurant dine-in seating areas, mirroring measures taken earlier by the Lowndes County Commission.
Any Lowndes County businesses not in compliance are likely just ignorant of the new restrictions, as opposed to being willfully stubborn, Paulk said.
“I think if we just explain things to them, we can take care of it,” the sheriff said.
Paulk said he thinks the sheriff’s office will be busier breaking up large gatherings, now illegal, than dealing with business owners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.