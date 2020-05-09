Sheriff: Scammers impersonating deputies on phone

VALDOSTA — Scammers posing as the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office have been heating up the phone lines, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
"I must have taken seven or eight calls about these scams in the last hour," he said earlier in the week.
Scam artists have been calling people claiming to be deputies and demanding that "fines" for things such as missed jury duty or federal penalties need to be paid, Paulk said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, all trials have been postponed and no juries are being seated. Also, the sheriff's office does not handle federal cases, the sheriff said.
"The sheriff's office does not handle these things online or over the phone," he said. "We handle things face-to-face. If you don't see a deputy standing there, it's not real."
Anyone who receives a suspicious call should report it to the sheriff's office, Paulk said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
