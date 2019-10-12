VALDOSTA – All Hallow's Eve is nearing.
As nightfall approaches on Halloween, kids will dress in their favorite costumes and go door to door in search of sweet treats.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is offering an alternative.
The Safe Trick or Treat Fall Festival is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, Halloween day at the Lowndes County Civic Center.
“(It) gives families a safe place to bring their children as the event is manned by first-responders, is inexpensive and is co-sponsored by local businesses,” Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
Admission into the festival is $1. There will be carnival games with prizes, candy, emergency vehicles, cartoon characters, bounce houses, a cake walk, a train ride, hay rides and a $1 raffle.
During the cake walk, participants will fill chairs and music is played.
“When the music stops, a number is picked and the winner has a choice of a cake, cookies or brownies,” Paulk said.
The admission for the cake walk is $1.
Proceeds benefit the Georgia Sheriffs Youth Homes.
Paulk said previous organizations that have benefitted from the festival are the Boys and Girls Club and Southside Recreation.
He said the event receives positive feedback.
There will be gift cards and restaurant certificates at the festival, according to organizers.
A food court will have hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage dogs, popcorn, nachos with cheese and drinks.
Food vendors are still being accepted for a small entry fee.
More information: lowndescounty.com/159/Sheriffs-Office, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office - Valdosta, Georgia on Facebook or the sheriff’s office, 120 Prison Farm Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.