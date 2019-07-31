VALDOSTA — Identity theft — stealing someone else's personal data for illegal uses — is on the rise, according to the Lowndes County's sheriff.
Wednesday, there were four reports of identity theft in Lowndes County from July 24-26, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.
The reports included someone using a stolen Social Security number to open a credit card account.
Many scammers use phony phone calls to trick people into revealing sensitive data, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
One particularly noxious scam involves fake Social Security calls, he said.
"Someone calls and says your Social Security payments have been stopped because of a paperwork problem or something," Paulk said. "They get you to give your personal information to them to 'clear things up.' ... It can be terrifying for older people."
The sheriff himself has received calls from someone supposedly wanting to help him with his student loans.
"Back when I was in college, they didn't have student loans," he said.
Other identity theft operations include "phishing" emails seeking information, such as phony bank letters claiming recipients need to email the bank their checking account numbers for security, and "skimmers," slender devices that can be hidden in gas pump credit card slots to surreptitiously steal data from the magnetic stripes on credit cards.
The sheriff's office has an investigator who specializes in identity theft cases; however, "a lot of the scams originate overseas," the sheriff said.
Despite the heavy number of recent identity theft cases in Lowndes County, Paulk said there's no evidence it's the work of one person or a group.
"There are a lot of people involved," he said. "These days, so many people are computer literate."
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.