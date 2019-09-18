Sheriff: Man killed in I-75 Exit 13 accident

VALDOSTA — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in an accident at the Interstate 75 Exit 13 bridge, according to the Lowndes County sheriff.
The accident took place about 5 p.m. and involved a transit van running over a man on a bicycle, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
"The driver of the van said she never saw the man on the bicycle," who died, Paulk said.
The fatality was described as a white male with no identification on him, the sheriff said.
The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation, Paulk said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.