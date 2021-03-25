VALDOSTA — Former Lowndes County Solicitor General Richard Shelton was named the third and final member of a three-person panel evaluating an ethics complaint against Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson.
Shelton, who is an attorney, replaces Senior Southern Circuit Judge H. Arthur McLane who withdrew his name via a letter to City Manager Mark Barber, Matheson and Valdosta City Council on March 15. McLane cited health concerns.
Jim Tunison, a former Southern Circuit judge, and Robert Jefferson sent a memo to the mayor and City Council requesting Shelton. Tunison and Jefferson were selected by the mayor and City Council for the ethics committee respectively.
City Council voted 6-1 for Shelton Thursday during its regular session. Councilman Eric Howard cast the opposing vote. He also voted against the selection of McLane.
Howard said his disagreement toward Shelton or any person to the ethics board in the past is not to admonish their appointment.
He said he believes they’re all capable to assess the situation, but the mayor, City Council and current ethics board members are missing an opportunity.
Even in the case of the recently elected municipal judge, Howard said the city is not considering qualified women who could be appointed to these positions. They could bring a different and potentially better insight into the ethics complaint, he said.
With Shelton now selected, the ethics board can begin to set meeting times and begin the process of evaluating the ethics complaint.
A coalition of four organizations — the Mary Turner Project, NAACP Lowndes Chapter, Concerned Clergies of Valdosta and the Valdosta-Lowndes Community Alliance — filed the ethics complaint Feb. 15, saying the mayor would not listen to their concerns.
The complaint, signed by Dr. Mark Patrick George, the Rev. Darren Neal, Dr. Bruce Francis and Jimmy Boyd representing the respective organizations, claims Matheson “demonstrated that he is incapable of, and/or uninterested in, representing all citizens of Valdosta equally” in presenting himself as the Valdosta mayor on his weekday radio show Talk 92.1.
The complaint alleges the on-air rhetoric “regularly disseminates inaccurate, divisive, and inflammatory claims that often demonize local citizens and political viewpoints that differ from his own.”
The coalition has called for Matheson’s ouster, saying he violated city ethics codes; however, the ethics ordinance does not give council the power to remove a mayor.
In reviewing the complaint, only the ethics board participates. No city staff, council or the mayor will be involved. City involvement is scaled to providing any documentation needed and a meeting place. The latter is set to be a city hall conference room.
Once the decision is made on the ethics complaint, the ethics board has seven days to deliver it to City Council. The chairman of the board will present it to council.
“As a council, you can publicly reprimand the mayor (and) that would be in the form of ‘We don’t have confidence in the mayor right now,’” Barber said at the Feb. 25 City Council meeting. “Or the council does have the option to request the resignation of the mayor.”
Emphasis was placed on “request” as Barber said City Council can’t force the resignation of the mayor.
In creating a panel, City Council selects one member – in this case, Jefferson, and the mayor selects a member – in this case, Tunison. Then the two selected members select and recommend the third member.
