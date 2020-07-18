VALDOSTA – In 1985, The Haven began a journey that would continue 35 years later.
A nonprofit that assists women who have endured forms of abuse, The Haven was established with purposes of opening up an emergency shelter for women.
“Two women representing (the) Levi-Strauss Foundation approached the senior advocate at the victim-witness assistance program in the district attorney’s office and offered to help fund a program that included a temporary emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence,” said Michelle Girtman, who has been the executive director for 12 years.
Organizers began planning an emergency shelter program in October 1986 after the Battered Women’s Task Force was formed under the guidance of senior advocate Harvey Yellin.
Jeannette Coody of Levi-Strauss spent 12 years supporting the organization and worked to improve local services, Girtman said.
In 2012, The Haven received a Community Development Block Grant for a domestic violence shelter due to an increasing need, she said.
The agency connected with the City of Remerton for the construction of a new sexual assault center which allowed it to serve more people and offer more programs and services. An outreach office was formed for services.
Pediatric and adult medical forensic exams are performed at the sexual assault center.
Other services include legal and outreach, an on-staff therapist for people who have endured domestic violence or sexual assault, community education and prevention awareness, financial assistance and monthly community support groups for both people who have endured domestic violence and sexual assault.
The Haven serves Lowndes, Brooks, Colquitt, Echols, Berrien, Cook, Lanier, Clinch and Atkinson counties.
It is a Greater Valdosta United Way agency.
“The Haven has grown tremendously since opening its doors,” Girtman said. “We have moved three times since starting the emergency shelter. However, each time has been to meet the growing need for services in our communities.”
The nonprofit currently employs 28 staff members, one of them being Karen Yawn. She joined The Haven staff in 2004 and became shelter manager in 2006.
When clients reach a certain comfort level to open up and share their stories, Yawn said it feels as if an opportunity has been granted to staff to support their clients and open new doors for them through a new home.
“It is a great feeling to see those new beginnings for the victims and children that we work with every day,” Yawn said. “Those new beginnings are what bring you back each day.”
Staff at The Haven must be empathetic, compassionate and have a strong passion to help clients with a non-judgmental, trauma-informed approach, she said. Girtman adds a person must understand the cycles of abuse, comprehend the multiple forms of domestic violence and violence against women and understanding no case is the same but every one is important.
Yawn noted services are provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week through a crisis line with emergency shelter staff who is trained to handle trauma.
“The Haven is the only safe shelter for victims including men, women and child victims of domestic violence and/or sexual assault,” Yawn said. “… The biggest asset to the community is allowing victims a safe confidential location for services and an opportunity to establish a violence-free home upon exit of the shelter programs.”
The organization is multifaceted; it educates the community on family violence and sexual assault, provides the immediate needs of clients, works with clients to promote a non-violent lifestyle and partners with resources ranging from local to national.
“It is our goal at The Haven to provide victims with the necessary information, resources, protected head start and supportive follow-up to transition out of a violent lifestyle and into successful independent living,” Girtman said.
Yawn said the agency presently averages about 140 crisis calls and is working with about 120 families through outreach, legal services or in the shelter monthly.
In 2019, there were 214 women and children being sheltered at The Haven and 404 utilizing its non-residential services.
“In 2020, we were on track with similar numbers for services through the first three months of the year,” Yawn said. “There was a pause in calls for about three weeks with the shelter in place, but since mid-May, we have continued to see an increase in calls and victims seeking services as well as previous victims reaching back out for help due to lack of employment related to COVID-19 shutdowns.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected The Haven in other areas including its inability to accept volunteers due to safety measures and Georgia’s state of emergency order.
Non-financial donations are currently limited. Only items requested through social media “that can be taken directly to families as they move out of the shelter” are being accepted, Girtman said.
Annual fundraisers and other events have had to be canceled due to the pandemic and social distancing practices. Girtman said the agency has suffered funding cuts and state budget cuts.
Monetary donations are being accepted via valdostahaven.org or by calling (229) 241-7047.
Client needs are posted at facebook.com/valdostahaven.
The crisis lines can be accessed at (229) 244-1765 or 1 (800) 33HAVEN.
