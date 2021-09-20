VALDOSTA – Twin pups visited Wild Adventures as the zoological theme park continued its “25 Acts of Service,” a community service initiative alongside the park’s 25th anniversary.
Five month old dogs Whisper and Wanda got a chance to walk the park grounds as Wild Adventures prepares for its fall seasonal event, “The Great Pumpkin Luminights.”
As the dogs barked excitedly, Adam Floyd, park public relations and marketing manager, said he was happy to hear they were having fun.
Both Whisper and Wanda come from the Lowndes County Animal Shelter and bringing them out to the park was an act of service to showcase these dogs in a different light.
These animals are much deserving of homes, Floyd said.
“Earlier this year, we did this with the Lowndes County Animal Shelter and we brought some animals that needed adoption out to our water park,” he said. “We took photos of them having fun splashing around in the water and people got to see how incredible these animals really are.”
Seeing the animals this way gave people the chance to imagine bringing them home which has merit because all the animals got adopted that day, organizers said.
We wanted to do that again, Floyd said, because the shelter is facing capacity issues.
“The animal shelter is at capacity or near capacity right now — that’s my understanding — so it’s a chance to bring awareness to that and help get those pets adopted,” he said.
Wild Adventures will be planning more joint endeavors with the animal shelter before the year’s end, but those wanting to adopt a shelter pet can visit http://www.lowndescounty.com/366/To-Adopt.
