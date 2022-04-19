Shealy named ER interim director

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has named Iris "Nancibeth" Shealy as interim director of the Emergency Department.
In this role, Shealy will oversee the operations and staff of the emergency department, hospital officials said in a statement.
Shealy began her career as a buyer in a department store but decided to join the health care field after finding herself in New York on Sept. 11, 2001.
Shealy has been with SGMC for 16 years. She holds a bachelor of science in nursing and a bachelor of science in biology from Valdosta State University.
Shealy said she is excited to take on a new role.
"The SGMC emergency department has been my home and I look forward to making it the best place for patient care," she said.
Shealy is a member of the Quitman Preservation Board, American Camellia Society, Atlantic Coast Camellia Society, Gulf Coast Camellia Society, Wiregrass Camellia and Quitman Garden Club. She is an accredited camellia judge and shows camellias competitively.
To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.