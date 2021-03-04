VALDOSTA — Miss Georgia Teen USA 2020 Shayla Jackson has brought attention to the hard of hearing and deaf community for years through her charitable work and pageants.
Now, she’s co-authored a book that extends her story. She signs the book Saturday at Honey Pot, The Wax Spot.
Jackson was diagnosed with a hearing impairment as a 3 year old, leading her to wearing hearing aids, which she wears proudly as she shares her story of female empowerment.
The idea for the book came when Jackson's mom, Shanta, came across a blog called “A Mighty Girl” that had a variety of books related to kids with disabilities.
When she shared the link to the blog online, she received an outpouring of comments saying “Shayla should have a book, too.”
A fellow pageant mom mentioned fellow local author Jeanna Ganas to the family and Ganas reached out to meet with them.
“She loved Shayla’s story and said ‘OK we are doing this book,'” Shanta Jackson said.
Shayla Jackson cowrote the book with Ganas, crafting a story that being different should never stop someone from doing whatever they want in life.
The book, titled “When I Wear My Crown: Shayla’s Story,” came together quickly with Ganas’ assistance and soon the Jackson family found themselves on Amazon.
She "was amazing,” Shanta Jackson said. “She doesn’t get any royalties from the book and did it out of the kindness of her heart.”
The pandemic prevented Shayla Jackson from visiting schools as she’d done before, so she partnered with an American Sign Language interpreter and created a YouTube video of herself reading the book aloud so it reaches all communities.
All money raised from the selling of the book goes into Jackson’s college fund.
Jackson is currently a student at Valdosta State University and plans to pursue a career as an audiologist so she can help kids with the same condition she has.
Jackson’s story touched business owner Stacie Pridgen who will host the book signing noon-2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at her business, Honey Pot, The Wax Spot.
“As part of Women’s History Month, we wanted to celebrate women in history but also women making history,” Pridgen said. “I wanted to provide the opportunity for people to meet Shayla so they can see a princess in real life.”
Pridgen wanted to use her business and social media following, as it is predominately female, for Jackson and hopes to do more events throughout Women’s History Month.
Honey Pot, The Wax Spot is located at 1595 Baytree Road.
Jackson will have copies of her book to sign and copies of her coloring book, “Color with Shayla.” Both books can be found on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.