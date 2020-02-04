Dr. Brandi Warren is excited to announce the opening of Shaw Living, a premier women's primary care center, located at 2484 East Pinetree Blvd. Shaw Living is a partner clinic of the Shaw Center for Women's Health.
Shaw Living is recognized as a Patient-Centered Medical Home, (PCMH) through the National Committee for Quality Assurance, and provides comprehensive primary care services for women including, chronic care management, nutritional services, and counseling services.
Dr. Warren, along with the Shaw Living team, has been recognized across the Southeast for their continued dedication to the quality improvement of healthcare for women. These honors include: QualityImpact Champions through the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), 2017 Performance Achievement Award, and Dr. Warren has most recently been awarded the 2019 Practice Transformation Network Intrepid Leadership Award.
The new facility, opening February 3, 2020, will enable the continued expansion of primary care and lifestyle services for women in a seven-county area. The new, 6,000 square foot facility will open with seven healthcare providers along with a support team of 10 serving hundreds of patients per week.
Shaw Living will have an open house February 14 from 12 noon-3 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 12:30.
The popularity of the Shaw brand, founded in 1970 and celebrating its 50-year anniversary in 2020, along with the contemporary practice design of primary care/behavioral health/nutritional services as an expansion to obstetrics/gynecology, has grown the primary care division of Shaw into a sustainable independent practice.
Dr. Warren leads a comprehensive care team that includes three nurse practitioners specializing in women’s health, acute care and geriatrics. Her team also includes a nutritionist and a behavioral health team with a psychiatrist and licensed clinical social worker.
Dr. Warren received her medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and completed a Family Medicine Residency at Shands University of Florida, 2006. After residency, she served as assistant clinical professor for Emergency and Family Medicine at Shands UF.
For the past 10 years, Dr. Warren has acted as the medical director and staffing supervision resource for correctional clinics and employee health clinic programs throughout Georgia. She joined the Shaw Center in 2015 to help meet the increasing need for primary care services for women in the community and the region.
Dr. Warren and her husband, Jesse, moved to Thomasville in 2008, where they are raising two sons Cole (13) and Wesley (10). She is an active member of Trinity Anglican Church and serves on the board of GP Thomasville, a youth mentoring program. She enjoys cooking, kayaking with her family, and being part of a small-town community.
Shaw Living is accepting new patients and all current patients will be seen at the new facility for their primary care appointments. Along with Dr. Warren, providers at Shaw Living will be Dr. Armin Freidli, Lisa Carr, NP, Nicole Simmons, FNP, Brenda McCurdy, GNP, Elizabeth Nicholson, LCSW, and Beth Lowe RDN/LD.
