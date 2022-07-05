Sharper appointed to joint committee

VALDOSTA – State Rep. Dexter Sharper (D-Valdosta) was recently appointed to the Joint Georgia Music Heritage Study Committee.
“I am honored to be a part of the study committee. I am looking forward to help foster more of these industries in Georgia and compounding on what we already have,” Sharper said. “My key point is to work with the youth and give them positive opportunities through entertainment and keep their skill set within the state of Georgia.”
The Joint Georgia Music Heritage Study Committee was established by Senate Resolution 477 during the 2022 legislative session.
The committee will examine the economic impact of the state’s music industry and ways to measure, expand and promote the music economy statewide. It will also identify initiatives that foster integration with other creative industries, including film, digital media and gaming.
It will explore legislative solutions that support Georgia’s music tourism sector, musical tour and theatrical productions, as well as the Georgia Music Hall of Fame as an economic development tool.
Sharper said he would like to partner with colleges and universities to work with middle and high school aged students to cultivate and explain the various skills needed in the entertainment industry.
“We also want to draw more tourists to see what Georgia has to offer. We have so many talented people in the state and a lot of musical legends are from Georgia. We want tourists to explore the many museums and historical music venues,” Sharper said.
Sharper represents residents of District 177; he was elected to the House of Representatives in 2013. Sharper also serves on the health and human services, information and audits, juvenile justice, and small business development committees.
State Rep. Kasey Carpenter (R-Dalton) and state Sen. Jeff Mullis (R-Chickamauga) will co-chair the study committee. Reps. Ginny Ehrhart (R-Marietta), Spencer Frye (D-Athens), Leesa Hagan (R-Lyons), Lauren McDonald (R-Cumming), Steven Sainz (R-St. Marys), and Tyler Paul Smith (R-Bremen) were also appointed to the joint study committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.