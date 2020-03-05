VALDOSTA – South Georgia Film Festival will conclude with the family-friendly animated film "Sgt Stubby: An Animated Hero," about the real-life story of America’s most decorated dog.
The screening will be free for all families 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Valdosta State University Student Union Theater, organizers said.
With voice acting from Logan Lerman, Helena Bonham Carter and Gerard Depardieu, the animated film is about a stray dog from New Haven, Conn., joining a troop of soldiers off for World War I. The animated film presents a historically accurate portrayal of battles in Europe for the point-of-view of young children, organizers said.
Rated PG, Stubby is one of a few animated films families of all ages can see during the festival, including "Imani’s Skin," another animated film about a multi-racial classroom; and "William’s Words," an animated film about William Shakespeare.
Festival screenings will take place at the VSU Student Union Theater, corner of Baytree and North Oak Street. During the three days, visitors can park at both the Oak Street Parking Deck and the University Center parking lot. With numerous panels and screenings, organizers promise attendees will find plenty to do.
Promoting entrepreneurship through filmmaking, the festival continues to promote the regional film industry with panelists discussing both the craft and industrial impact of film for local businesses. This year’s festival has also includes panelists Richard Baxter to discuss Columbus, GA new tax incentives for film, Brent Simond of Illinois State University to discuss crowdfunding his documentary on country music, the Georgia Production Partnership’s South Regional meeting, and much more.
The South Georgia Film Festival includes sponsorships from Georgia Power, Georgia Beer Company, the Georgia Council for the Arts, Valdosta State University, the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority, Wild Adventures, the Turner Center for the Arts, Valdosta Main Street, The Valdosta Daily Times, Ashley Street Station, the City of Valdosta, the Williams Hotel Group, MUBI and the Criterion Channel.
Passes to this year’s festival are currently available. The All Access VIP pass, which includes a t-shirt and access to the VIP areas costs $100. The Festival Pass which offers access to all screenings, panels and daily events are $40. Day Passes are $15 for all screenings and panels. Both High School and College students can get a free Day Pass with their school id to all screenings and panels.
For more information on the South Georgia Film Festival, visit SouthGeorgiaFilm.com or contact Prof. Jason Brown, (229) 219-1298 or jasonebrown@valdosta.edu.
