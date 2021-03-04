VALDOSTA – Families can visit the South Georgia Film Festival as it will conclude with the animated film "Sgt Stubby: An Animated Hero," about the real-life story of America’s most decorated dog.
The screening will be free for all families 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 7, in the Valdosta State University Student Union Theater.
With voice acting from Logan Lerman, Helena Bonham Carter and Gerard Depardieu, the animated film is about a stray dog from New Haven, Conn., joining a troop of soldiers off for World War I, festival organizers said in a statement.
"The adorably animated film presents a historically accurate portrayal of battles in Europe for the point-of-view of young children," they said.
Rated PG, "Stubby" is one of a few animated films families of all ages screened during the festival, including "Imani’s Skin," another animated film about a multi-racial classroom; and "William’s Words," an animated film about William Shakespeare.
Festival screenings will take place at the Valdosta State University Student Union Theater at the corner of Baytree and North Oak Street. During the three days, visitors can park at both the Oak Street Parking Deck and the University Center parking lot. With numerous panels and screenings, attendees will find plenty to do, organizers said.
For more information on the South Georgia Film Festival, visit SouthGeorgiaFilm.com or contact Professor Jason Brown, (229) 219-1298 or jasonebrown@valdosta.edu.
