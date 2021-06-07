SGMC's cardio/pulmonary program re-certified

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center announced the re-certification of its cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation for another three-year period.
The certification recognizes SGMC for its commitment to improving the quality of life by continuing to enhance standards of care, hospital officials said in a statement.
Cardiac rehab is a "vital step for people who are recovering from coronary heart disease, heart attacks, bypass surgery and many other heart conditions," hospital officials said.
According to the American Heart Association, each year about 935,000 Americans have a coronary event and more than 30% will have a second potentially more fatal event.
Cardiac rehab helps reduce the risk of having another cardiac occurrence through exercise, education, counseling and healthy eating, hospital officials said.
“Our goal in cardiac rehab is to improve patients exercise tolerance, energy and overall health," Mary Ann Griffith, patient care coordinator, said. "Our goal is to help reduce the risk of cardiac problems reoccurring in the future. I urge patients to stick with their cardiac rehabilitation program and they will begin to see its life changing benefits. We are truly grateful to be able to offer our region these services."
SGMC’s cardiac rehab program includes both inpatient and outpatient care that encourage lifestyle modifications. Programs can last anywhere from 10-18 weeks depending on a patient's condition and covered services. Currently, SGMC has approximately 40 independent exercisers who come to cardiac rehab to exercise three mornings each week.
Cardiac rehab is just one component of heart and vascular care offered through SGMC's Dasher Heart Center. DHC provides the region's only open-heart surgery program and services include: invasive, noninvasive, and interventional cardiology, vascular diagnostics, and endovascular and vascular surgery.
To learn more about SGMC’s cardiac rehab program visit sgmc.org.
