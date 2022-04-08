VALDOSTA – Zero COVID-19 patients.
For the first time since the pandemic started two years ago, South Georgia Medical Center reported having no virus patients hospitalized Friday.
The last time the hospital reported having no COVID-19 patients was before March 17, 2020, according to SGMC records.
The number of hospitalized patients in SGMC dropped to two Thursday, which was the first time the hospital had only two virus-related patients since March 18, 2020. Last week, SGMC reported a low of three virus patients which fluctuated with a few numbers higher throughout the past several days.
The hospital has reported 529 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic – two more virus-related deaths reported in the past week.
Lowndes County has reported 278 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, which is three more than what was reported late last month. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The SGMC patient number was at 50 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at the end of February. The number of hospitalized SGMC virus patients reached a high of 112 during the omicron variant.
The record high during the past two years of the pandemic was 113 patients reported hospitalized Aug. 22, 2021, during the delta variant surge at the hospital.
SGMC had reported COVID-19 patients in the low single digits at Christmas rising to triple digits within a few weeks of the new year.
SGMC has discharged 3,104 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
Lowndes County had reported more than 15,256 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and has reported 278 virus-related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. About 15,680 antigen cases have been reported; antigen cases are results from rapid virus tests.
Statewide, Georgia has reported more than 1,940,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 31,200 virus-related deaths, according to the GDPH.
