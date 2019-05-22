VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center and the Valdosta-Lowndes County YMCA are teaming up to offer one-day Safe Sitter courses.
The courses are for boys and girls in grades sixth through eighth, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., June 26, July 12 and 22, in the SGMC B-Level classrooms. The cost of the course is $45 per child and registration is limited, hospital officials said.
Safe Sitter is a national, non-profit organization that provides programs to teach youngsters life and safety skills for when they are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting, hospital officials said.
The medically accurate course utilizes hands-on training to teach choking rescue and CPR principles so that graduates are prepared to act during a crisis, they said.
"Most young teens lack the knowledge of first aid, rescue skills, behavior management techniques and life experiences necessary for handling medical, behavioral or household emergencies which might occur," hospital officials said.
Participants of this course learn safety and security precautions and other tips that help develop their confidence in caregiving, they said. They also learn safe and effective ways to promote their babysitting business.
SGMC has partnered with the YMCA to offer Safe Sitter for the past six years.
“The Y is Quality Rated and has a great track record teaching children. When you couple that with the hospital's desire to provide health and wellness education, it creates a perfect partnership in which to offer Safe Sitter,” said Laura Love, SGMC community relations director.
Enrollment can be completed online at sgmc.org/safesitter.
Registered youth will receive a letter of instructions closer to the date of the class. Instructional workbooks, snacks and lunch are included in the cost of the program.
For other information, call community relations, (229) 259-4421.
