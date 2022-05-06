VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center and the Valdosta-Lowndes County YMCA are teaming up to offer one-day Safe Sitter courses.
They are scheduled for boys and girls in grades 6-8, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., May 26, June 7, June 10 and June 16, from in the SGMC B-Level classrooms, organizers said in a statement. The cost of the course is $45 per child and registration is limited.
Safe Sitter is a national, nonprofit organization that provides programs to teach youngsters life and safety skills for when they are home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting. The medically accurate course utilizes hands-on training to teach choking rescue and CPR principles so that graduates are prepared to act during a crisis.
"Most young teens lack the knowledge of first aid, rescue skills, behavior management techniques and life experiences necessary for handling medical, behavioral or household emergencies that might occur," organizers said. "Participants of this course learn safety and security precautions and other tips that help develop their confidence in caregiving. They also learn safe and effective ways to promote their babysitting business."
"We are thrilled to partner with the YMCA to offer the Safe Sitter course again after a hiatus due to the pandemic," said Kara Hope Hanson, marketing and public relations specialist. "SGMC realizes the importance of teaching children these crucial life skills and we want to be a trusted resource for health and wellness education for all ages."
SGMC has partnered with the YMCA to offer Safe Sitter since 1991. Enrollment can be completed online at www.sgmc.org/safesitter. Instructional workbooks, snacks and lunch are included in the cost of the program.
For more information, contact Kara Hope Hanson at karahope.hanson@sgmc.org.
