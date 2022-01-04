SGMC welcomes first 2022 baby

VALDOSTA – Brittney Baker said she just wanted her newborn, Greyson Roy Nunnally, to be as healthy as possible coming out of the womb. Her wish was granted in the best way possible.
Nunnally was born at 10:06 p.m., Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, weighing 10 pounds and 3.1 ounces. He was the first baby born of the year at South Georgia Medical Center.
Baker said her contractions started at 3 a.m. with her getting to the hospital at 4 a.m., going through a day-long labor.
She was ecstatic when Greyson was born but he was a bit heavy which was unexpected.
“I wasn’t expecting anything but a seven-pound baby (and) neither were the doctors, nurses or anybody else,” she said. “(When) we found out he was as big as he was, I’m glad he was a he.”
Baker, throughout her pregnancy, decided against learning the gender of her baby.
She wanted it to be a surprise but had names prepared for either a boy or girl, Greyson or Emerson respectively.
Being born Greyson Roy Nunnally on Jan. 1, he has a little bit of both of his great-grandfathers in his life.
Baker said she and her family joked that her baby would be born on the same day, Jan. 1, as his great-grandfather, George Winship Nunnally.
“We laughed because in all likelihood that wasn’t going to happen,” she said. “Turns out it happened on the exact day.”
Greyson’s middle name found inspiration from another great-grandfather, Darvin Roy Hatch.
Baker was discharged Jan. 3 and she’ll be going home to show baby Greyson to his 2-year-old brother. She’s excited to see their dynamic grow, hopefully becoming close enough to be best friends.
