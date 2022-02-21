VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has reported a dramatic drop in COVID-19 patients since earlier in the month but it has also reported more than a dozen virus-related deaths in the past couple of weeks.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at SGMC was at 50 Monday. It is the lowest number since about Jan. 10.
The hospital has reported 507 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the report released Monday – an addition of 15 deaths since Feb. 8.
Lowndes County has reported 10 deaths in the past two weeks, rising from 244 deaths to 254 virus-related deaths late last week.
The SGMC patient number is a drop of 56 hospitalized patients from Feb. 7 when 106 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. The number of hospitalized SGMC virus patients reached a high of 112 during the omicron variant.
The record high during the past two years of the pandemic is 113 patients reported hospitalized Aug. 22, 2021, during the delta variant surge at the hospital.
SGMC had reported COVID-19 patients in the low single digits at Christmas rising to triple digits within a few weeks of the new year.
The average age of SGMC COVID-19 patients is 65 years old and 65 is the average age of ventilated patients this week, the hospital reports.
SGMC reports 66% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated while 83% of ventilated patients are unvaccinated this week.
SGMC has discharged 2,971 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
Lowndes County had reported more than 15,021 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic as of late last week and had reported 254 virus-related deaths, according to the GDPH. More than 15,580 antigen cases have been reported; antigen cases are results from rapid virus tests.
Statewide, Georgia has reported more than 1,902,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, with about 29,150 virus-related deaths, according to the GDPH.
