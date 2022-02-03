VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has reported three more virus-related deaths in the past few days, while the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped below 100 Thursday.
Lowndes County has reported two virus-related deaths in the past couple of days, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The hospital has reported 488 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the report released Thursday. That’s three more than what was reported Tuesday and more than a dozen virus-related deaths reported in the past week at the hospital.
SGMC reported 98 virus patients hospitalized Thursday – a drop from a high of 112 hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported Wednesday; 112 is the highest number of patients reported during the omicron surge. The record high during the past two years of the pandemic is 113 patients reported hospitalized Aug. 22, 2021 during the delta variant surge at the hospital.
SGMC reported the hospitalized virus patient count rose past 100 last week then dropped just below 100 late last week.
SGMC had reported COVID-19 patients in the low single digits at Christmas rising to triple digits within a few weeks.
The average age of SGMC COVID-19 patients is 65 years old and 65 is the average age of ventilated patients, the hospital reports.
SGMC reports 64% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated while 67% of ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
SGMC has discharged 2,756 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
The hospital has administered 51,386 vaccinations.
Lowndes County has reported more than 14,550 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic – an increase of about 150 since early this week – and has reported 241 virus-related deaths – an increase of two since early this week, according to the GDPH. More than 15,200 antigen cases have been reported; antigen cases are results from rapid virus tests.
Statewide, Georgia has reported about 1,855,000 cases since the start of the pandemic – an increase of about 13,000 cases since early in the week statewide, with 27,750 virus-related deaths – an increase of more than 150 deaths since early this week, according to the GDPH.
