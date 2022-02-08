VALDOSTA – As the nation marked 900,000 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, neither Lowndes County nor South Georgia Medical Center reported any virus-related deaths early this week.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at SGMC remained at about 100.
The hospital has reported 492 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the report released Tuesday, marking no additional deaths from the number reported Monday. Lowndes County has reported 244 deaths since the start of the pandemic, which is the same number reported late last week.
SGMC reported 100 virus patients hospitalized Tuesday – a decrease of six patients from the 106 hospitalized patients reported Monday.
Last week, the number of hospitalized virus patients reached 112 at SGMC which is the highest number of patients reported during the omicron surge. The record high during the past two years of the pandemic is 113 patients reported hospitalized Aug. 22, 2021 during the delta variant surge at the hospital.
SGMC had reported COVID-19 patients in the low single digits at Christmas rising to triple digits within a few weeks of the new year.
The average age of SGMC COVID-19 patients is 66 years old and 62 is the average age of ventilated patients, the hospital reports.
SGMC reports 64% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated while 78% of ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
SGMC has discharged 2,810 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
The hospital has administered 51,502 vaccinations.
Lowndes County had reported more than 14,720 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic as of late last week and had reported 244 virus-related deaths, according to the GDPH. More than 15,400 antigen cases have been reported; antigen cases are results from rapid virus tests.
Statewide, Georgia has reported about 1,877,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 28,090 virus-related deaths, according to the GDPH.
