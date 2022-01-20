VALDOSTA – The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in South Georgia Medical Center was one patient short of 100 Thursday, according to a report from the hospital.
SGMC reported 99 virus patients Thursday up 12 from the number reported Wednesday. It is the highest number of hospitalized patients at SGMC during the surge of the omicron variant.
SGMC has experienced an increase of COVID-19 patients from low single digits at Christmas. Ninety-nine is the highest number of virus patients at SGMC in four months, since late August.
The hospital has reported 465 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no increase since Tuesday.
The average age of SGMC COVID-19 patients is 61 years old and 51 is the average age of ventilated patients, the hospital reports.
SGMC has discharged 2,567 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
The hospital has administered 51,153 vaccinations.
Lowndes County has reported about 13,475 COVID-19 cases and 236 related deaths. About 13,840 antigen cases have been reported; antigen cases are results from rapid virus tests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.