VALDOSTA — The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients briefly dipped below 10 this past weekend.
South Georgia Medical Center reported only nine hospitalized COVID-19 patients Sunday and 10 Monday.
No deaths were reported during the weekend, staying at 442 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
The county has reported 222 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported more than 10,965 virus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There have been more than 10,277 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes and 87 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC reported that 51 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 57 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Oct. 22-28.
Other data provided by the hospital includes that 89% of the 10 hospitalized patients were unvaccinated. Ninety-seven percent of the ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
SGMC has released 2,322 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 44,016 vaccinations administered.
