VALDOSTA – The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has reached the highest number since early March, according to the South Georgia Medical Center report released Tuesday.
SGMC reported 28 hospitalized coronavirus patients Tuesday, July 19 – the highest number of patients since the hospital reported 29 patients nearly five months ago on March 2.
SGMC reported 22 patients in early July. Since, the number of hospitalized virus patients has fluctuated between the mid to high teens and the lower 20s. The number stayed in the single digits for several weeks, from late March to late June. The hospital reported no virus patients on two dates in March and April – the first time no virus patients were reported since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
SGMC has reported 533 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The number of virus-related deaths has not increased in several weeks, according to the hospital.
The hospital has released 3,291 virus patients in the past two years and several months. It has released about 60 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the past week and a half.
The average age of SGMC COVID patients is 58 years old; 63% are unvaccinated, according to the hospital's daily report.
Lowndes County has reported 16,169 virus cases since the start of the pandemic – up more than 150 cases in the past week and a half.
And while SGMC reports no virus-related deaths in recent weeks, Lowndes County has reported two more deaths in the past week and a half, rising to 285 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Statewide, Georgia has reported more than 2,085,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, an increase of about 20,000 in little more than a week, and more than 32,200 virus-related deaths, according to the GDPH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.