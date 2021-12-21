VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center continues to make vaccinations available at its Smith Northview campus and encourages all eligible residents to receive COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recent data shows unvaccinated people are at 10 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 and 20 times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to the fully vaccinated and boosted, hospital officials said in a statement.
"This is a serious statistic and mimics what we've seen here locally within our health system," said Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer.
Since Dec. 1, 90% of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated, hospital officials said. Of the patients requiring a mechanical ventilator to support breathing, 100% had not been vaccinated.
SGMC has reported 455 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Lowndes County reported three related deaths last week, rising to 235 virus-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic. More than 11,200 cases have been reported in Lowndes County since early 2020, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
SGMC saw its lowest census for COVID-19 inpatients Dec. 14 at three patients, but earlier this week was treating nine patients. There's also been a rise in flu cases, hospital officials said, the system diagnosed more than 800 cases during the last four weeks.
"We want to encourage everyone to continue to practice recommended safety measures to avoid getting sick, especially over the holidays when more people are traveling and attending gatherings," Dawson said. "So far, the vaccine has shown to provide the best protection."
The hospital has reported administering more than 49,700 vaccinations.
Additionally, the CDC recommends wearing a mask, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, testing to prevent the spread to others, washing hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces, and monitoring health often.
COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and monoclonal antibody infusions continue to be administered at the SGMC Smith Northview Campus. Vaccines are available for anyone 5 and older, boosters are available for those 16 and older, hospital officials said. Boosters are recommended for fully vaccinated individuals who received their last dose more than six months ago, hospital officials said.
For more information on COVID-19 services, visit sgmc.org/COVID-19-information.
