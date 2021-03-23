SGMC upgrades training with Laerdal Manikins

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center received three new Laerdal Manikins to help run scenario-based training for emergency medical services.
"The manikins offer medics the ability to perform lifesaving skills and procedures without the use of other equipment making it a more efficient training device," hospital officials said in a statement.
The manikins are computerized and sensitive to touch as they recognize when the medic checks a pulse or establishes an IV. When the IV is administered the manikin has alerting capabilities that notify the medic when the IV is successfully placed.
SGMC also received iPads and Leap software that allow trainers to input medical or trauma-based scenarios for the manikin to react to depending on how the trainee preforms.
“These Laerdal Manikins are a game changer for our emergency services department. This new state-of-the-art training equipment will step up our clinical education to better prepare our medics to care for our community,” said William “Todd” Daniel, training and relief supervisor.
SGMC employs 81 medics who respond to more than 25,000 calls annually and operate seven ambulances that cover more than 1,200 square miles in Lowndes, Lanier and Echols counties.
For more information on SGMC visit sgmc.org.
